Popp-in for stage show ...

Have your say

Hannah Verity Dance Studios presented Mary Poppins, a spectacular Summer Performance Workshop for children aged five to 16 years.

Over four days, based at Airy Hill Primary School, the children took part in dance, singing, drama and set design. Each of the four age groups rotated round the activities, provided by specialist teachers.

'Let's Go Fly a Kite'

The children showed great enthusiasm, learning complicated dance steps, challenging songs, developing drama and making a set for their stage.

On the Thursday, a packed hall of family and friends saw a fantastic performance, showcasing what the children had been taught over the three disciplines.

Alison Conn, a very proud parent, commented: “Just brilliant! So many happy, confident

children having a blast!

The children have worked so incredibly hard to perfect their performances. Hannah Barnett-Savage

“All credit to Hannah Verity Dance School.”

Proprietor Hannah Barnett-Savage said: “The children have worked so incredibly hard to perfect their performances and they have all been an absolute joy and pleasure to teach.

“We are very proud of everything they have achieved and it’s also lovely to see so many new friendships being formed.

“This is what it’s all about, having fun, making friends and memories for life; doing what they love to do!”

Mary Poppins cast.

Next year, the youngsters are going to perform Matilda as Hannah Verity Dance Studios is taking a trip to see the musical in May.

Visit www.hannahveritydance.co.uk to find out more.