Polling stations open as voters choose the next PM

Scarborough polls are open today to elect its next Member of Parliament.

The candidates who have been nominated to stand for the Scarborough and Whitby Constituency in the General Election are:

•Bill Black - The Yorkshire Party

•Eric Broadbent – Labour Party

•Sam Cross – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

•John Freeman – Independent

•Robert Goodwill – Conservative Party

•Gordon Johnson – Independent

•Robert Graham Lockwood – Liberal Democrat

•David Malone – Green Party.

Polling stations open from 7am, and people are able to vote up until they close at 10pm. If you are in the line, or in the polling station when the clock strikes 10pm you will be able to cast a ballot.

Counting then takes place overnight and into the morning of Friday June 9.