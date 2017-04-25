Local Elections 2017: Full results from North Yorkshire

Voters in North Yorkshire have gone to the polls to choose their county councillors. North Yorkshire has county and district councils. The county council's responsibilities including transport, protecting children and looking after older people.

The candidates are listed below with the successful ones chosen for office in bold:

Ainsty

Guy Allanson (Labour)

Elizabeth Collins (Green)

Simon Oldroyd (LibDem)

Andy Paraskos (Conservative)

Airedale

Andrew Brown (Green)

Bill Mercer (Labour)

Patrick Mulligan (Conservative)

Bedale

Michael Chaloner (Green)

Anne Mannix (Labour)

John Weighell (Conservative)

Boroughbridge

Alistair Gavins (LibDem)

Monica Uden (Labour)

Robert Windass (Conservative)

Castle

janet Jefferson (Ind)

Tom Seston (Conservative)

Tim Thorne (UKIP)

Mark Vesey (Green)

Mat Watkinson (Labour)

Catterick Bridge

Angie Dale

Dave Dalton (Green)

Carl Les (Conservative)

Gill Page (Labour)

Jane Parlour (LibDem)

Cawood and Saxton

Andrew Lee (Conservative)

Andrew Lowe (Labour)

James Ronicle (LibDem)

Central Richmondshire

Ian Davidson (Labour)

Helen Grant (Ind)

Lawrence Grose (Conservative)

Rupery Hildyard (Green)

Dave Robertson (UKIP)

Paul Smith (Ind)

Benedict Windle (LibDem)

Easingwold

Richard Larder

Peter Sowray (Conservative)

Eastfield and Osgodby

Tony Johnson (Green)

Tony Randerson (Labour)

Tracey White (Conservative)

Escrick

David Haley (Labour)

James Mills (LibDem)

Richard Musgrave (Conservative)

Esk Valley

Sara Fenander (Green)

Keith Jeffery (Labour)

Clive Pearson (Conservative)

John Thistle (UKIP)

Falsgrave and Stepney

Liz Colling (Labour)

Sally Longden (UKIP)

David Malone (Green)

Jane Mortimer (Conservative)

Filey

Sam Cross (UKIP)

David King (Green)

Helen Swiers (Conservative)

Great Ayton

Alison Jarvis (Labour)

Nicholas Land (LibDem)

Heather Moorhouse (Conservative)

Jim Peters (Green)

Harrogate Bilton and Nidd Gorge (two seats)

Bob Frendt (UKIP)

Andrew Goss (Ind)

Paul Haslam (Conservative)

David Humphries (Labour)

Nicholas Knott (Labour)

Mark McDermid (LibDem)

Graham Swift (Conservative)

Geoff Webber (LibDem)

Harrogate Central (two seats)

Kevin Bolt (Labour)

Simon Bush (LibDem)

Richard Cooper (Conservative)

Margaret-Ann De Courcey-Bayley (LibDem)

John Mann (Conservative)

Hugh Whiteside (UKIP)

Paul Whitmore (Labour)

Harrogate Harlow

Liz Charnley (Labour)

Jim Clark (Conservative)

Kathy Foley (Green)

Harrogate Oatlands

John Ennis (Conservative)

Patricia Foxall (Labour)

Boadecea Macleod (Green)

Pat Marsh (LibDem)

Harrogate Saltergate

Catherine Carter (Labour)

Shaun Lowry (Green)

Don Mackenzie (Conservative)

David Thompson (UKIP)

Matthew Webber (LibDem)

Harrogate Starbeck

Philip Broadbank (LibDem)

Philip Dixon (Conservative)

Geoff Foxal (Labour)

Chris Royston (UKIP)

Greig Sharman (Green)

Hertford and Cayton

Rosie Adams (Labour)

John Casey (UKIP)

Judy Deans (Green)

Sean Rowell (Labour)

Roberta Swiers (Conservative)

Hovingham and Sheriff Hutton

Helen Broxup-Yellen, (Labour)

Caroline Goodrick (Conservative)

Chris Pickles (LibDem)

Mike Potter (Liberal)

Kirkbymoorside

Joy Andrews (Liberal)

Val Arnold (Conservative)

Martin Brampton (Green)

Vic Hoyland (Labour)

Steve Mason (LibDem)

Knaresborough (two seats)

Paul Burns (Labour)

David Goode (LibDem)

Tim Hunter (UKIP)

Diane Maguire (Labour)

Zoe Metcalfe (Conservative)

James Monaghan (LibDem)

Shan Oakes (Green)

Bill Rigby (Green)

Nicola Wilson (Conservative)

Lower Nidderdale and Bishop Monkton

Matt Forth (Labour)

Michael Harrison (Conservative)

Paul Trewhitt (Green)

Malton

Lindsay Burr

Michael Cleary (Conservative)

Masham and Fountains

Margaret Atkinson (Conservative)

Angela Hosie (LibDem)

Emma Quigley (UKIP)

Alan Woodhead (Labour)

Mid-Selby

Ruth Mills (LibDem)

Chris Pearson (Conservative)

Arthur Taylor (Labour)

Mid-Craven

John Pope (Labour)

Gill Quinn (Conservative)

Middle Dales

Owain Gardner (Labour)

Lisle Ryder (Green)

Karin Sedgwick (Conservative)

Philip Wicks (LibDem)

Newby

Andrew Backhouse (Conservative)

Bill Black (Yorkshire)

Helen Kindness (Green)

Paul Provins (Labour)

Graham Snelson (UKIP)

North Craven

David Ireton (Conservative)

Sarah Wiltshire (Green)

North Hambleton

Roger Hole (LibDem)

David Hugil (Conservative)

Charmian Walter (Labour)

John Yorke (Green)

Northallerton

Caroline Dickinson (Conservative)

Margaret Lowndes (Green)

Claire Palmer (UKIP)

Hugo Radice (Labour)

Northstead

Robert Adams (Green)

John Atkinson (LibDem)

Eric Broadbent (Labour)

Christopher Fisher (Conservative)

Norman Murphy (UKIP)

Norton

Keane Duncan (Conservative)

Elizabeth Shields (LibDem)

Tim Thornton (Liberal)

Osgoldcross

Eric Beechey (Labour)

Shawn Imeson (Lib Dem)

John McCartney (Ind)

Dave Peart (Conservative)

Pannal and Lower Wharfedale

Gillian Charters (Green)

Helen Evison (Labour)

Cliff Trotter (Conservative)

Pateley Bridge

Harvey Alexander (UKIP)

David Brackley (Labour)

Helen Flynn (LibDem)

Stanley Lumley (Conservative)

Pickering

Alan Avery (Labour)

John Clark (Liberal)

Greg White (Conservative)

Ribblesdale

Michael Rose (Labour)

Richard Welch (Conservative)

Richmond

Ann Brewer (Labour)

Louise Dickens (Conservative)

Anna Jackson (Green)

Philip Knowles (LibDem)

Stuart Parsons (Ind)

Richmondshire North

Andrew Atkins (LibDem)

Leslie Rowe (Green)

Ken Smith (Labour)

Angus Thompson (Conservative)

Ripon North

Elizabeth Barclay (Green)

Mike Chambers (Conservative)

Malcolm Gatford (UKIP)

Sid Hawke (Ind)

Kieran Young (Labour)

Ripon South

Jeremy Banyard (UKIP)

Peter Flynn (LibDem)

Peter Horton (Ind)

Lorna Jasper (Lab)

Stuart Martin (Conservative)

Romanby and Broomfield

David Blades (Conservative)

Brian Hazeldine (Labour)

Chris Pearson (Yorkshire)

Stephen Place (UKIP)

Patricia Tricker (Green)

Scalby and the Coast

Derek Bastiman (Conservative)

Gerald Dennett (Labour)

Paul McCann (UKIP)

David Taylor (LibDem0

Seamer and Derwent Valley

Colin Barnes (Labour)

Mark Harland (UKIP)

David Jeffels (Conservative)

Robert Lockwood (LibDem)

Selby Barlby (two seats)

Karl Arthur (Conservative)

Steph Duckett (Labour)

Colin Heath (Conservative)

Steve Shaw-Wright (Labour)

Paul Welbourn (LibDem)

Selby Brayton

Cliff Lunn (Conservative)

Dean Welbourn (LibDem)

Paul Welch (Labour)

Sherburn in Elmet

Mel Hobson (Conservative)

Steve Howley (Labour)

Hugh Kelly (LibDem)

Skipton East

Christopher Harbron (Conservative)

Robert Heseltine (Ind)

David Noland (Green)

Chris Rose (Labour)

Skipton West

Eric Jaquin (LibDem)

Jonathan Kerr (Conservative)

Peter Madeley (Labour)

Claire Nash (Green)

Andy Solloway (Ind)

South Craven

Philip Barrett (Ind)

Richard Foster (Conservative)

Vin Keirle (Labour)

South Selby

Mike Jordan (Conservative)

Dave Leake (Labour)

Barbara Smith (LibDem)

Sowerby

Bob Baker (Conservative)

Christopher Gammie (LibDem)

Stillington

Caroline Patmore (Conservative)

Stokesley

Bryn Griffiths (LibDem)

Richard Hudson (Conservative)

Kathryn Maccoll (Labour)

Swale

John Blevins (Labour)

Annabel Wilkinson (Conservative)

Fiona Yorke (Green)

Tadcaster

Steve Cobb (Labour)

Daniel Khan (LibDem)

Don Mackay (Ind)

Chris Metcalfe (Conservative)

Thirsk

Gareth Dadd (Conservative)

Thornton Dale and the Wolds

Sandra Bell (Green)

Mick Johnston (Labour)

Janet Sanderson (Conservative)

Upper Dales

John Blackie (Ind)

Robbie Kelly (Green)

Yvonne Peacock (Conservative)

Brian Pocknee (Labour)

Weaponness and Ramshill

Stuart Abbott (UKIP)

Charlotte Bonner (Green)

Steve Siddons (Labour)

Callam Walsh (Conservative)

Whitby/Mayfield cum Mulgrave

David Chance (Conservative)

Hugo Fearnley (Labour)

Whitby/Streonshalh

Deirdre Abbott (UKIP)

Rob Barnett (Labour)

Jonathan Harston (LibDem)

Joe Plant (Conservative)

Woodlands

David Billing (Labour)

Bill Chatt (Ind)

Andrew Jenkinson (Conservative)

Phil McDonald (UKIP)

Chris Phillips (Green)