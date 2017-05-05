LIVE: County Council election results

The results of yesterday's North Yorkshire County Council have now been announced.
There were 14 wards being contested with the turnout figure at 32.12% up nearly two per cent on 2013.
The Conservatives gained two seats, giving them 10 overall. Labour and UKIP both lost one seat.
Labour now has three seats with Independent Janet Jefferson winning in the remaining division.
The results are as follows:
Castle
Janet Jefferson - Independent - 717
Tom Seston - Conservative - 164
Tim Thorne - UKIP - 151
Mark Vesey - Green - 68
Mat Watkinson - Labour - 414
Eastfield & Osgodby
Tony Johnson - Green - 80
Tony Randerson - Labour - 707
Tracey White - Conservative - 468
Esk Valley
Sara Fenander - Green - 174
Keith Jeffery - Labour - 340
Clive Pearson - Conservative - 1,299
John Thistle - UKIP - 109
Falsgrave & Stepney
Liz Colling - Labour and Co-operative - 720
Sally Longden - UKIP - 202
David Malone - Green - 650
Jane Mortimer - Conservative - 460
Filey
Sam Cross - UKIP - 762
David King - Green - 244
Helen Swiers - Conservative - 789
Hertford & Cayton
Rosie Adams - Labour - 373
John Casey - UKIP - 360
Judy Deans - Green - 115
Sean Rowell - Labour - 80
Roberta Swiers - Conservative - 1,240
Newby
Andrew Backhouse - Conservative - 752
Bill Black - The Yorkshire Party - 108
Helen Kindness - Green - 111
Paul Provins - Labour - 480
Graham Snelson - UKIP - 170
Northstead
Robert Adams - Green - 120
John Atkinson - Liberal Democrats - 216
Eric Broadbent - Labour - 682
Christopher Fisher - Conservative - 444
Norman Murphy - UKIP - 208
Scalby & The Coast
Derek Bastiman - Conservative - 1,380
Gerald Dennett - Labour - 531
Paul McCann - UKIP - 260
David Taylor - Liberal Democrats -378
Seamer & Derwent Valley
Colin Banes - Labour and Co-operative - 383
Mark Harland - UKIP - 385
David Jeffels - Conservative - 1,352
Robert Lockwood - Liberal Democrats - 413
Weaponness & Ramshill
Stuart Abbott - UKIP - 170
Charlotte Bonner - Green - 193
Steve Siddons - Labour - 789
Callam Walsh - Conservative - 861
Whitby/Mayfield-cum-Mulgrave
David Chance - Conservative - 1,246
Hugo Fearnley - Labour - 737
Whitby/Streonshalh
Deirdre Aboott - UKIP -131
Rob Barnett - Labour - 719
Jonathan Harston - Liberal Democrat - 133
Joe Plant - Conservative - 747
Woodlands
David Billing - Labour - 451
Bill Chatt - Independent - 207
Andrew Jenkinson - Conservative - 520
Phil McDonald - UKIP - 220
Chris Phillips - Green - 114