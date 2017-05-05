LIVE: County Council election results

The results of yesterday's North Yorkshire County Council have now been announced.

There were 14 wards being contested with the turnout figure at 32.12% up nearly two per cent on 2013.

The Conservatives gained two seats, giving them 10 overall. Labour and UKIP both lost one seat.

Labour now has three seats with Independent Janet Jefferson winning in the remaining division.

The results are as follows:

Castle

Janet Jefferson - Independent - 717

Tom Seston - Conservative - 164

Tim Thorne - UKIP - 151

Mark Vesey - Green - 68

Mat Watkinson - Labour - 414

Eastfield & Osgodby

Tony Johnson - Green - 80

Tony Randerson - Labour - 707

Tracey White - Conservative - 468

Esk Valley

Sara Fenander - Green - 174

Keith Jeffery - Labour - 340

Clive Pearson - Conservative - 1,299

John Thistle - UKIP - 109

Falsgrave & Stepney

Liz Colling - Labour and Co-operative - 720

Sally Longden - UKIP - 202

David Malone - Green - 650

Jane Mortimer - Conservative - 460

Filey

Sam Cross - UKIP - 762

David King - Green - 244

Helen Swiers - Conservative - 789

Hertford & Cayton

Rosie Adams - Labour - 373

John Casey - UKIP - 360

Judy Deans - Green - 115

Sean Rowell - Labour - 80

Roberta Swiers - Conservative - 1,240

Newby

Andrew Backhouse - Conservative - 752

Bill Black - The Yorkshire Party - 108

Helen Kindness - Green - 111

Paul Provins - Labour - 480

Graham Snelson - UKIP - 170

Northstead

Robert Adams - Green - 120

John Atkinson - Liberal Democrats - 216

Eric Broadbent - Labour - 682

Christopher Fisher - Conservative - 444

Norman Murphy - UKIP - 208

Scalby & The Coast

Derek Bastiman - Conservative - 1,380

Gerald Dennett - Labour - 531

Paul McCann - UKIP - 260

David Taylor - Liberal Democrats -378

Seamer & Derwent Valley

Colin Banes - Labour and Co-operative - 383

Mark Harland - UKIP - 385

David Jeffels - Conservative - 1,352

Robert Lockwood - Liberal Democrats - 413

Weaponness & Ramshill

Stuart Abbott - UKIP - 170

Charlotte Bonner - Green - 193

Steve Siddons - Labour - 789

Callam Walsh - Conservative - 861

Whitby/Mayfield-cum-Mulgrave

David Chance - Conservative - 1,246

Hugo Fearnley - Labour - 737

Whitby/Streonshalh

Deirdre Aboott - UKIP -131

Rob Barnett - Labour - 719

Jonathan Harston - Liberal Democrat - 133

Joe Plant - Conservative - 747

Woodlands

David Billing - Labour - 451

Bill Chatt - Independent - 207

Andrew Jenkinson - Conservative - 520

Phil McDonald - UKIP - 220

Chris Phillips - Green - 114