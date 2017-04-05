Candidates announced for council elections

The full list of candidates for the North Yorkshire County Council election on May 4 have been published.
The 14 divisions of the county in Scarborough and Whitby will be contested by all the main parties.
Labour, meanwhile, is looking into to what to do next after accidentally fielding two candidates in the Hertford Ward.
The Scarborough News understands Rosie Adams should have been the candidate in the Filey ward but there was a "mix-up" with the nomination forms.
The candidates are as follows:
Castle
Janet Jefferson - Independent
Tom Seston - Conservative
Tim Thorne - UKIP
Mark Vesey - Green
Mat Watkinson - Labour
Eastfield & Osgodby
Tony Johnson - Green
Tony Randerson - Labour
Tracey White - Conservative
Esk Valley
Sara Fenander - Green
Keith Jeffery - Labour
Clive Pearson - Conservative
John Thistle - UKIP
Falsgrave & Stepney
Liz Colling - Labour and Co-operative
Sally Longden - UKIP
David Malone - Green
Jane Mortimer - Conservative
Filey
Sam Cross - UKIP
David King - Green
Helen Swiers - Conservative
Hertford & Cayton
Rosie Adams - Labour
John Casey - UKIP
Judy Deans - Green
Sean Rowell - Labour
Roberta Swiers - Conservative
Newby
Andrew Backhouse - Conservative
Bill Black - The Yorkshire Party
Helen Kindness - Green
Paul Provins - Labour
Graham Snelson - UKIP
Northstead
Robert Adams - Green
John Atkinson - Liberal Democrats
Eric Broadbent - Labour
Christopher Fisher - Conservative
Norman Murphy - UKIP
Scalby & The Coast
Derek Bastiman - Conservative
Gerald Dennett - Labour
Paul McCann - UKIP
David Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Seamer & Derwent Valley
Colin Banes - Labour and Co-operative
Mark Harland - UKIP
David Jeffels - Conservative
Robert Lockwood - Liberal Democrats
Weaponness & Ramshill
Stuart Abbott - UKIP
Charlotte Bonner - Green
Steve Siddons - Labour
Callam Walsh - Conservative
Whitby/Mayfield-cum-Mulgrave
David Chance - Conservative
Hugo Fearnley - Labour
Whitby/Streonshalh
Deirdre Aboott - UKIP
Rob Barnett - Labour
Jonathan Harston - Liberal Democrat
Joe Plant - Conservative
Woodlands
David Billing - Labour
Bill Chatt - Independent
Andrew Jenkinson - Conservative
Phil McDonald - UKIP
Chris Phillips - Green