Police investigate reports of attempted theft in Whitby shop

Police in Whitby would like to speak to a man pictured by CCTV in connection with reports of an attempted theft from a toy shop.

A man browsed Anderson’s toy shop in Bridge Street before asking a member of staff to put a large lego set behind the counter while he went to get some money.

The staff member noticed that he had a similar item, worth £70 and marked with the store’s logo, in his bag.

When challenged, the man claimed he had bought it earlier and said he would leave it with her while he went to retrieve his receipt from his wife. He left the store and did not return.

The incident took place at around 10.50am on Friday, 4 November 2016.

Anyone who recognises him or has any other information is asked to contact Michael Cope at Whitby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 or email Michael.Cope@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote incident number 12160200296.