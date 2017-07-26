Police called after two cars parked on RNLI rescue boat slipway on Yorkshire coast

Police were called after two drivers left their vehicles parked on a slipway used by rescue boats to enter the sea and save lives.

This photo, taken by RNLI Redcar on Sunday, July 23 shows the two vehicles parked on the ramp on the North Yorkshire coast.

But after RNLI crews called police, the drivers came back, ice-creams in hand, and promptly fled the scene, according to their account of the incident.

The RNLI Redcar post said: "Hard to believe. Police called.

"The drivers and occupants returned some time later, enjoying their lemon top ice-creams. They were unaware of the consequences of their actions.



"Unfortunately they left the scene before the police arrived. They declined to make a donation by way of an apology."