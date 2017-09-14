Police believe missing woman last seen in Mansfield could now be in Yorkshire

A missing woman last seen in Nottinghamshire may have travelled to Yorkshire, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police have both shared an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Diane Renshaw, saying she may be in their respective patches.

And North Yorkshire Police said it was believed she might have travelled to Whitby.

Officers have grown increasingly concerned for the 57-year-old's safety after she was last seen in the Mansfield area at 6pm on Tuesday.

Ms Renshaw, who is pictured in 2013, is described as white, of proportionate build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

She has straight blonde hair and a pale complexion.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts, urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 220 of 13 September 2017.