Police appeal following Whitby ‘road rage’ incident

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a 'road rage' incident that occurred in Whitby.

It happened on Langbourne Road between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, July 12 and involved a grey Ford Fiesta and a black 4X4. It resulted in the driver of the Fiesta receiving injuries to his face and collar bone.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the identity of the driver of the 4X4.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact the police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 598 Laverick. You can also email david.laverick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170122285.