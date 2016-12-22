Police appeal: Do you know this woman?

Police have issued CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop in Whitby.

On Saturday December, 10 a woman entered Andersons Toy shop on Bridge Street and left with a Lego box set worth £10, making no attempt to pay for it.

Do you know this woman?

On Friday, December 16, the woman entered the shop again and attempted to steal a larger set of Lego worth £25.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in the CCTV stills, as she may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Robert Higgs or Whitby Police – or email Robert.Higgs@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160226052 in connection with this appeal.