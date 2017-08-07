Police appeal after road traffic collision in Whitby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Bagdale in Whitby.
The collision happened at 6.20pm on Saturday evening.
The road was closed as the emergency services attended the scene.
If you witnessed the incident or have information that might assist the police in their investigation, contact them by calling 101 and quote reference number: NYP-05082017-0414.
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.