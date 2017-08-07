Search

Police appeal after road traffic collision in Whitby

The scene when the incident occurred. Picture by Robert Townsend.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Bagdale in Whitby.

The collision happened at 6.20pm on Saturday evening.

The road was closed as the emergency services attended the scene.

If you witnessed the incident or have information that might assist the police in their investigation, contact them by calling 101 and quote reference number: NYP-05082017-0414.