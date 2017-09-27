Police and Coastguard search for teenager

Emergency services called to search for 17-year-old male near Whitby in the early hours of this morning.

Whitby Coastguard team and Ravenscar Coastguard team were called to assist North Yorkshire Police in finding the missing teenager at around 3.30am this morning (Wednesday September 27).

Both lifeboats were launched to carry out a search of the shoreline.

A spokesperson for Whitby Coastguard said: "While this search was ongoing, the casualty was found by a Police search team.

"With the casualty in the care of the Police and with no further assistance required from the Coastguard, the teams were stood down.

"Thanks and well done to all involved this morning."

Coastguards also assisted in the search of the Cinder Track area between Hawsker and Robin Hood's Bay.