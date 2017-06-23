Poet Benjamin one of highlights of Whitby’s Musicport festival

The full line-up for Musicport Festival is now beginning to emerge and festival goers to Whitby Pavilion cannot fail to be impressed.

Often referred to as the UK’s biggest indoor festival of “world music” the event covers a much broader and more eclectic range of music than that term implies and the organiser Jim McLaughlin believes that the term “local, national, international” describes it much better. With over 50 acts on six stages within the one building (it is as intimate and friendly an event as one could imagine and has a reputation developed over 18 years for the high quality of its programming, acts and production.

This year it runs from Friday October 20 to Sunday October 22 and the line-up includes:

Afro Celt Sound System: European and African based, globally-connected collective Afro Celt Sound System have been instrumental in fuelling that far-reaching approach.

Benjamin Zephaniah & The Revolutionary Minds: Pioneering dub poet, writer, social commentator and music maker with new album Revolutionary Minds.

Trio Da Kali (Mali): A Malian super group with an impressive pedigree. Singer Hawa is the daughter of the great Kassé Mady Diabaté, still one of West Africa’s s great voices.

Tcha Limberger’s Kalotaszeg Trio (Hungary): A trio showcasing specifically the folk music played by Gypsies in a small region of Transylvania with a universally respected cultural heritage.

Kefaya: Astonishing band (named after the unofficial moniker of the Egyptian Movement for Change) with their finely crafted blend of ecstatic Indo-prog led by the virtuoso talents of Giuliano Moderelli & Al McSween both who trained at Leeds College Of Music. Winner of Songlines 2017 Newcomer Award.

Maia Barouh (Japan/France): The daughter of a Japanese painter and a French author/producer the flute is her first instrument but she sings using a special technique from a small island in the South of Japan, mixing it with modern and electric sounds.

The Japanese daily Asahi once described Maïa as “an explosive curiosity, a beast without constraints” Bound to be a big hit.

Full weekend tickets are currently discounted and priced at £100. (Day/session tickets will not be available until August). Telephone: 01947 603475 to book or visit the website www.musicportfestival.com