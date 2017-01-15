Plough Stots dance at church blessing

The Blessing of the Plough took place on Sunday in Goathland Church by the Rev Paul Jackson, Vicar of Middle Esk Moor.

The Blessing of the Plough is an old ceremony that takes place in very few churches now.

Originally it marked the beginning of the ploughing season early in January.

The Goathland Plough Stots, long sword dancers, were present at the church service, and performed a lively dance in church.

The Plough Stots will be dancing throughout the village this Saturday.

Photograph by Michael Trimble.