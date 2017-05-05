Plea for vigilance as Moors Park put on fire alert

People visiting the North York Moors are asked to be particularly vigilant as recent dry weather has led to an increased risk of moorland and forest fires in the National Park.

People visiting the North York Moors are asked to be particularly vigilant as recent dry weather has led to an increased risk of moorland and forest fires in the National Park.

The park authority will be putting fire risk warning signs up on key sites advising people what they can do to help to reduce the risk. The signs will remain in place until the fire risk passes.

A reduction in rainfall, coupled with very dry ground vegetation such as heather and bracken, has prompted the decision by the National Park Authority to put the North York Moors on fire alert.

Even if rain is forecast, it may not be enough to make a difference to conditions on the moors.

Bernie McLinden, Senior Ranger (coast) at the North York Moors National Park said: “Past experience has shown us that under these types of conditions, moorland fires can spread extremely quickly causing significant damage to the landscape and its wildlife.

“The message we want to give to people is please do come and enjoy the North York Moors and, as the majority of moorland fires can be prevented, please take extra care and follow the advice on the signs, such as avoiding lighting fires and BBQs and to not discard cigarettes, matches or glass bottles including throwing cigarette ends out of car windows.”

If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialing 999 so that they can then take the appropriate action.

Last month firefighters battled a blaze as it spread on Fylingdales Moor.

The fire had spread across approximately 30 acres at the rear of Grouse Hill Caravan Park and it took 10 crews to put it out.