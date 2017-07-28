Pirates gather for Whitby Tortuga Festival

Have your say

Pirates from as far as the USA and the Netherlands flocked to Whitby for the Tortuga Festival.

The event, which first started four years ago, helped to raise more than £1,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Activities were held at The Met, Abbey Wharf and other spots around town throughout the weekend, including a Sunday night beach party.

The weekend even saw Whitby's own Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike, Adam Owen,re-marrying Mr Gibbs lookalike Chris Oakes to his wife Rachel Oakes.

