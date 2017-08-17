Pilot and young boy have lucky escape as light aircraft crash-lands near Whitby

Have your say

A pilot and a young passenger escaped unhurt after a light aircraft made an emergency landing near a country house hotel in North Yorkshire.

The aircraft came down in a field close to Dunsley Hall on the outskirts of Whitby at around 12.45pm today.

North Yorkshire Police said the 67-year-old pilot and a 12-year-old boy on board the plane were both uninjured.

The pair are reported to have been on a sightseeing flight from Fishburn in County Durham when the aircraft began having mechanical problems.

A police spokesman said: “Tees Valley Air Traffic Control contacted North Yorkshire Police at 12.48pm on Thursday to report a light aircraft had made an emergency landing in a field near Dunsley Hall on the outskirts of Whitby.

“Neither occupant was injured and the aircraft was undamaged.

“The pilot is making arrangements for the aircraft to be repaired and recovered.”