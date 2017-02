Whitby welcomed its first ever Steampunk Weekend to town.

A fabulous array of outfits, combining the old with the new, could be seen in the area.

Whitby welcomed the first Steampunk Weekend. All pictures Scott Wicking.

Live music was held at the pavilion, with performers including: Alice's Night Circus, Victor & The Bully, Professor Elemental and Gurdybird.

A second Steampunk Weekend is planned for late July and the organisers hope to make the event a bi-annual fixture in the Whitby calendar.

See this Friday's Gazette for more pictures and reaction.

Nathaniel Jones & Constance Brown from Leicester

Geoff Arbeiters

Mike Taylor from Scotland.

Nino, Sebastian & Matthew Cararusso.