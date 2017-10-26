Pictures: Whitby Abbey lights up

Whitby Abbey has been cast in a whole new light this week as part of the spectacular Illuminated Abbey event.

It isn’t hard to see why the gothic structure inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel, with crowds gathering to gaze in amazement at the unique spooky spectacle.

English Heritage light up the ruins of the iconic site Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, the event runs from the 25 to 31 October taking in the Whitby Goth weekend and Halloween. During the event actors bring the story of Dracula alive for visitors. Tuesday 24 October Picture Ceri Oakes

Site manager Delphine Jasmin-Belisle said: “Whitby’s gothic history has long been acknowledged as the spark that triggered the creation of the most famous vampire of all time.

“For the past five years we have celebrated this history by lighting up the Abbey, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever; the perfect opportunity to experience Halloween.”

The show began on Wednesday evening as costumed characters emerged from the shadows to tell families and visitors the tales of Whitby’s past.

The evenings have culminated in a thrilling live-action performance of Dracula, which has been taking place at 8pm each night.

Coinciding with half term, the Illuminated Abbey event brings families and keen photographers in from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the remarkable spectacle.

You can still see the Abbey cast in spectacular light until Tuesday.

Tickets can be booked in advance online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/whitby-abbey.

Pictures by Ceri Oakes.

