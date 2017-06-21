PICTURES: Vintage tractor run reaches Whitby

The annual three coasts tractor run came to Whitby this week.

The charity run is the longest vintage annual tractor run and sees the team cover 550 miles from Liverpool to Whitby in just six days.

The three coasts tractor run. Picture: Sam Jones.

They cross the country on their tractors, which have no cabs, whatever the weather.

It has been taking place since 1996 and in 1998 a television crew accompanied them, with the resulting programme watched many times.

They cover their own expenses, meaning every penny collected along the way goes to charity.

The run has led to more than £50,000 being donated to charity to date.

The three coasts tractor run. Picture: Sam Jones.