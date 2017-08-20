PICTURES: Sunday fun at Whitby Regatta

Have your say

Crowds packed every vantage point in the harbour to cheer on the teams as the rowing races formed the star attraction during a bumper Sunday at Whitby Regatta.

The day began on the West Cliff, as Miss Regatta, Paris Mai Whisson, sounded the klaxon to mark the start of the start of the Regatta Fun Run.

Bike stunts at Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Sam Jones.

Other highlights of the morning included a classic car rally, motorcycle gymkhana on the beach and a bike trials display.

Despite choppy seas, the water calmed enough to allow the rowing races to go ahead, with age-old rivalries hotting up as the crews powered their way into the harbour to cheers from the crowds.

Watch footage from one of the rowing races on the Whitby Gazette Facebook page.

Tomorrow (Monday) will see the Fancy Dress Parade and the Grand Fireworks Display, among other highlights.

Youngsters race motorbikes on the beach at Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Sam Jones.

Send your pictures and stories from the weekend to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.

The Fun Run gets underway at Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Sam Jones.