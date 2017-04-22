Pictures: Goths flock to Whitby for special weekend

It's here again! The town is bursting at the seams as thousands of people have come from far and wide to enjoy Goth Weekend.

Last night saw live music at the Pavilion from Toyah, Bad Pollyanna, Deviant UK, Healthy Junkies.

Tonight's line-up is: Aurelio Voltaire, Abney Park, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Magic Eight Ball.

Tomorrow will see the popular Goth Weekend football match at the Turnbull Ground at 2pm. The money raised will go to charity.

Dacre Stoker is also delivering talks today and tomorrow on his great-grand-uncle, Bram Stoker at the Met Lounge & Ballroom.

We've been asking people what they love about Goth Weekend. The official Goth Weekend Twitter account said: "For us we love live music, seeing our mates and more and more drinking!"

Whitby Goth Weekend, picture: Sam Jones.

Enjoying a ride on Morticia the velocipede, which is raising funds for the RNLI.

