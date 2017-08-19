PICTURES: Fun-filled day at Whitby Regatta

The Regatta rowing races being called off due to choppy conditions wasn't enough to spoil the first fun-filled day, as the age-old tradition got underway.

After a test run, officials concluded that conditions were simply too rough to allow the races to take place, but the day was still packed with enjoyment and laughter.

The greasy pole competition at Whitby Regatta . Saturday 18 August. Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes w173001y

It kicked off in traditional fashion with the bonny baby and glamorous granny competitions, held at the Royal Hotel. The room was packed out with smiling parents eager to see their youngsters awarded the top gong.

The overall prize went to young Blake Shone-Quinn, his mum Fran said: "We're very pleased, he's such a smiley baby." Elsewhere, Margaret McLaughlin, from Whitby said she was "absolutely delighted" to pick up the award for being the most glamorous granny.

Perhaps the most sensational moment of the whole day came as crowds packed out the harbour to witness this year's offering of the greasy pole competition. The event has been know to take as long as an hour before any contestant grabs the flag located at the end of a greasy tree trunk. But last year's champion Adam Steele is a man who knows just how to do it. Cheers erupted as the greasy pole veteran sprinted along the slippery trunk to grab the flag at one of the first attempts of the day.

He told the Gazette: "It's the second year running I've done it so I'm happy. There is no technique to it, as soon as you get on the pole it goes out the window, you've just got to go as fast as you can and grab it.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields with Miss Regatta Paris Mai Whisson aboard the lifeboat for the Whitby Regatta sail past. Saturday 18 August. Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes w173002q

"I'm only disappointed I've ruined it for everyone by getting it so early," he joked. "It went on a full half hour last year!"

Elsewhere, canine lovers paraded their pooches around a show ring at a dog show on the West Cliff. Wendy Cooper from Leeds, whose eight-month-old bull terrier called Gloria was crowned winner of the six to 12 month old category, said she was thrilled to have won: "I'm really, really pleased because bull terriers don't win a lot of things because they haven't got big coats. We just came for the Regatta, then I saw that this was on. She's a wonderful dog."

The raft race proved as popular as ever, with three teams pelting each other with flour as they battled to be crowned champions of the water. A fantastic raft, featuring a plane model, fought against the tide to beat off the competition. Paul Beatson who led his team Park Dene Dream Team to victory told the Gazette: "My arms are falling off! We have entered for the last four years and we are improving." Their raft was also awarded the 'best decorated' trophy.

It is hoped that the cancelled rowing races will now take place tomorrow, an assessment of conditions will take place in the morning.

Glamourous grannies. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Keep up to date with all the Regatta latest by following @gazetteinwhitby on Twitter.

Adam Steele celebrates after winning at the greasy pole competition at Whitby Regatta. Picture: Sam Jones.

Bonny baby overall winner, Fran Shone-Quinn with son Blake and Jane Kenyon. Saturday 18 August. Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes w173001n