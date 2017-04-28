Pictures: Crowds turn out to Welcome the tour to Whitby

The sunshine brought the crowds out as Whitby was once more packed to the rafters to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire.

Spectators made use of every vantage point as pedal power returned to town for the third year running.

TDY2017. The riders pass over Whitby swing bridge as the crowds watch on. Picture Sam Jones.

Having descended the steep drop of Blue Bank, the racing peloton flew through town, speeding over the iconic swing bridge before turning left up the steep incline of Green Lane to take in the views of the abbey, followed by a lung-busting sprint along the coastline.

Chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, Sir Gary Verity said one of the things that makes the tour special is the way “local businesses and communities come out to support it,” something which was evident in the build-up to the race.

The bunting had gone up, with Sue Turner’s sign on the exterior of her caravan giving the riders a piece of Yorkshire advice: “It’s all dahnt hill frum ere,” it read.

Whitby Town Council had worked with businesses to decorate buildings in blue and yellow.

Cllr Phil Trumper said that “the people of Whitby have done the town proud.”

Whitby mayor, Cllr Noreen Wilson, has previously said the event is “spectacular for the town.”

Don and Pauline Pickard who are from Leeds but have a holiday home in Whitby got a good spot early: "We have watched all three years in Whitby and we think this was better than ever. It was so well organised," they said.

Lance Harland who owns Doctor Sprocket’s Bike Shack on Skinner Street said he has seen a boom in cycling interest since the tour: “I’ve been involved in cycling all my life and there are more people out on their bikes now," he said.

People got the decorations out to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

“It’s bringing people back into cycling that haven’t got on a bike for 25 or 30 years.”

An enormous message was also displayed on the donkey field overlooking Whitby, welcoming the riders. The day had started with some trouble however, with horses entering the field containing the artwork.

Whitby Town Cllr Phil Trumper said: “This week we have been painting some land art and have commissioned some artists to do the work. We have spent hours doing it for the benefit of the town because we want to show how good the town looks. But someone has been deliberately releasing the horses."

Cllr Trumper said that the owners of the horses are angry as they have been keeping them away from the artwork.

Dorothy and Colin Kipling of Green Lane prepare for the the stage 1 of Tour de Yorkhire. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

"It has cost a lot of money to do this and someone is sabotaging it," he said.

Cllr Trumper added that the town looked fantastic, it was just an individual who “should be ashamed.”

Sue Turner welcomes the riders. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

The jerseys were out at Robin Hood's Bay. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Residents in the village of Fylingthorpe dressed up and created a pop-up cafe for the cyclists. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

The riders make their way out of Whitby. Picture: Scott Wicking

Fylingthorpe welcomes the tour. Picture: Ceri Oakes.