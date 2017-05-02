Picture special: Scene of devastation as fire crews battle two fires at Whitby's Magpie Cafe

IT should have been a bumper bank holiday weekend, but for the staff and owners of Whitby's famous Magpie Cafe, this was a terrible past few days.
Two fires ripped through the restaurant, one on Saturday night and one again on Sunday evening, leaving a huge hole in the roof of the building. Our pictures below from photographer Ceri Oakes show the drama of the day... and the devastation which was caused. We hope the restaurant will be back in operation as soon as possible.
Two investigations after Magpie fish and chip cafe badly damaged in second blaze in 24 hours