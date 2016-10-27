Photo entries call for Whitby wildlife competition

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary’s popular photo competition for the 2017 calendar is nearing its deadline.

Following the success of last year’s calendar, the sanctuary is running the competition again and the WWS needs your help to fill its 2017 calendar with inspiring images.

Common seal taken by Cherry Wilson.

The sanctuary is also calling on local firms to sponsor the wildlife calendar.

A business can choose a month in the calendar. They will then get the bottom banner section of the calendar to advertise their business along with logo, contact details and whatever else they wish to have printed.

Cost of sponsorship is £100 and in return businesses will get advertising in the popular calendar plus 10 free calendars.

The photographic entries must contain wildlife, and the subject of the photograph must be from either Yorkshire, County Durham or Redcar and Cleveland.

One Legged Redshanks, Whitby Marina. By Emma Telford.

Winners of the competition will win a calendar and get to see their work printed. All profits raised from the sales of the calendars will go to further the sanctuary’s work.

The founder of WWS, Alexandra Farmer, said: “We loved seeing all your photos, learning all about the wildlife that is local to you and can’t wait to see this year’s snaps!

“The cost is £1 per photo entry, the proceeds of which will help to pay for the printing costs. Also please submit your name, address and daytime contact number.

“Include where the photo was taken, as well as a title for your photo (optional) as this may appear in the calendar alongside the image.

Common lizard by Andy Money.

“Simply email your details and your image to us at whitbywildlife@hotmail.co.uk.

“The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges.”

Pictured on the page are some of the early entries in this year’s competition.

The deadline for entries is this Saturday (29 October 2016) with the winners announced on Sunday.

Full terms and conditions are available through the Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary’s Facebook page.