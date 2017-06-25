Paul bucks the trend to help Whitby secure the win

A wagging of the tail helped Whitby bag a two-wicket victory in their North Yorkshire South Durham Division One clash with Saltburn.

Whitby looked to be in a useful position at the half-way stage, with 4-28 from Fin Morris, 3-45 from Joe Husband and 2-54 from Will Donald taking Saltburn out for 163.

Donald then hit the heights at the top of the order with 42, but he found partners hard to come by as Whitby slumped to 76-6.

Paul Buck came in to save the day with a powerful 50 not out, he was helped by Pete Stentiford's 19 and 16 from Chris Lyth, as Whitby edged over the winning line.

Whitby 2nds were also in winning form, beating Yarm by 33 runs.

Andrew Marshall's 59 and scores in the 40s from Robbie Hurworth and Lewis Brearley helped Whitby to a declared score of 231-6.

Adam Hogarth and Stephen Crowther then took control with respective figures of 5-29 and 2-44 to dismiss Yarm for 188.