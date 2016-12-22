Parkol is set to launch latest fishing vessel

A year-long project to build a new trawler in Whitby’s harbour is nearing the highly anticipated launch.

Parkol Marine Engineering is the company behind the build to create the new prawn trawler called ‘Daystar’ which will head up to Fraserburgh in Scotland.

Welding on deck

The vessel will officially launch in the New Year on January 6, and will undergo around three weeks of tests, including initial harbour and sea trials.

Speaking about how the project has unfolded to date, project manager, Sally Atkinson said: “The build has gone really well. We have established a good working relationship with the client, Stephen West and his fishing agent Graham Taylor from Westward Fishing, it has been a pleasure working with them.

It is the first time we have built for Stephen and is only the second boat we have built for Fraserburgh. It will be interesting to see how she is received and will hopefully lead to more orders from North East Scotland.

“The vessel specification is to a really high standard and she is a credit to all the lads who have built her.”

In the engine room.

The new vessel is a 24 metre trawler, weighing approximately 230 tonnes.

She will be capable of housing eight or nine crew members and holding 20,000 litres of fuel.

The ship will also be able to hold 6 tonnes in its ice locker, and 600 boxes in the hold.

The latest launch will follow another Parkol-built boat which took to the seas in the summer. ‘Resilient’, a 27 metre trawler built for a Shetlands-based company, launched in July before making its way to the Scottish seas.

Daystar.

Parkol Marine took on its first build project back in 1997 - ‘Jacqueline Ann’ - a 10 metre scalloper for a skipper on the Isle of Mull.

A major part of the Parkol workload comes from the Shetlands and UK wide. The original designs for building boats are computer generated with a lot more emphasis on fuel economy.

If you are interested in working for Parkol, they have a full-time vacancy for a stores manager. Call 07917 729472 or email jim@parkol.co.uk.