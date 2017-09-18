Pannett Art Gallery wants your memories of the sea

Are you over 65? Do you have memories, experiences or stories to tell about the sea, the beach, the harbour?

If so, Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery needs your help.

It is looking to form a small group of people to work with gallery staff to choose up to 20 pictures for a new exhibition, Sea Around Us.

This will include paintings from the gallery’s collection, mainly seascapes, harbour scenes and pictures of coastal life. They are not looking for art experts – you don’t have to know anything about painting to join the group – in fact, they would prefer it if you don’t!

They do need you to share your personal memories and experiences as well as your thoughts about the paintings.

Anyone interested in helping out can go along to the Pannett Art Gallery on Mondays, 2pm to 4pm, from this Monday to October 23.

Meetings will be fun and informal, a chance to meet new people and share your stories over a cup of tea/coffee and cakes.

For more information or to join this friendly, relaxed group, contact Helen Berry at Pannett Art Gallery, call 01947 600933 or 01947 820227. Alternatively you can email Helen at pannett.gallery@whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk

l Exhibition of the week at Pannett Art Gallery – see page 40.