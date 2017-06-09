Owl about that for a unique photo 'hoot'...

Owl about that! A special guest swooped in to photobomb a Whitby woman as she sat outside The Royal Hotel, admiring the view in Runswick Bay.

Amy Pulling captured this unusual image of a barn owl while admiring the view.

She said: “I just managed to capture this owl as he photobombed me with Runswick Bay in the background.

“Everyone was amazed and told me to send it in. I’ve even had someone who does a bird calendar ask me if they can use it for one month.”

