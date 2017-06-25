Outhart and Diamond sparkle as Staxton go top

Staxton rose to the top of the Beckett League Premier Division season on Saturday after their eight-wicket success against a stunned Scalby.

Pete Beard (28) produced the only knock of note for Scalby as Dan Outhart’s 4-25 and Rohan Diamond’s 4-27 took them out for 85.

Dave Morris’ unbeaten 46 then wrapped things up.

Forge Valley slipped out of pole position following their second defeat of the season, by 138 runs at Staithes.

Staithes made their way to 204, with B Lewis (41), Simon Bowes (37) and Tom Steyert (37) providing the runs.

Nasar Khan collected 5-48.

Valley just failed to start in reply, thanks mainly to Paul Theaker’s 5-21 and 2-23 from Steyert.

Seamer had a simple afternoon as they beat Settrington by seven wickets.

Adam Morris’ 4-17 ended the Settrington prgression on 46, before the Seamer batsmen forced them over the line.

Heslerton remain in touch with the leaders after their win by 109 runs against struggling Nawton Grange.

Scott Brennan had a useful afternoon, kicking off with a knock of 79.

That was added to by Paul Bowes’ 62 and Sam Trfiit’s unbeaten 45.

Tim Sharples was the beat Grange bowler as he claimed figures of 4-68.

J Pickard’s 28 and Tom Garbutt’s 26 gave Grange some hope, but Brennan’s 3-7, Paul Kinghorn’s 2-26 and Adam Spaven’s 4-20 made sure the result was never in doubt.

Cayton leapt away from trouble after they beat Cloughton by a convincing 153 runs.

Harry Holden’s half-century kept Cayton on the right track and his runs were added to by 29 from Tom Ward, 27 from Steve McAleese and 26 from Tom Sixsmith.

Sean Exley took four of the wickets to fall, while John King chipped in with three victims.

Cloughton were then shot down for just 57, Holden sealing a good all-round day with 3-6, Jez Ward bagging 3-10 and Jake McAleese claiming 3-13.

Filey were too good for Ebberston by five wickets.

Doug Bentley and Damian Readman both reached the 20s in Ebberston’s tally of 123.

David Brannan was Filey’s top bowling as he picked up 3-25.

Matty Turnbull kept Filey on their toes with 3-26, but Adam Ditchburn made sure of Filey’s 16 points with a knock of 32.

Jake Hatton’s ton helped Flixton 2nds jump up to second in Division One after a powerful 79-run success against Bridlington 2nds.

Hatton struck 116, Will Hutchinson hit 90 and Steven Hill 43 in Flixton’s 265-3, Bryan Heaton taking two of their wickets to fall.

Cameron Anderson made sure Brid fell away with his 4-41, though Matty Clay’s 35 and B Ibson’s 27 gave them hope.

Mulgrave are still well clear at the head of the pile after they beat Wold Newton by 134 runs.

Craig Thompson (85no) and Kieron Noble (34) pushed Mulgrave onto 217-6.

A Thompson’s 4-21 and A Cass’ 3-21 completed the job.

Thornton Dale edged their way to a thrilling five-run win against Staxton 2nds.

Colin Lockwood’s 50 and Jim Morrison’s 29 led Dale to 153.

Kyle Outhart (4-42) and Paul Witty (3-24) were the top bowlers.

Outhart then hit an unbeaten 51, but Gareth Hunt claimed 3-24 to knock them off track.

Brompton toppled neighbours Wykeham by seven wickets.

Sam Colling’s 40 helped Wykeham to 123, Neil Fletcher claiming 3-21.

Mark Bruce did the rest for Brompton though with a knock of 66.

Great Habton beat Sherburn by 22 runs.

John Lumley and Will Curtis both reached the 30s, while Jamie Thomson and Ben Simpson took three wickets each in Habton’s 161.

Jim Boyes’ 4-31 and Lumley’s 3-25 sealed the victory and the 18 points for Habton, but Craig Sanderson and J Pickard’s knock in the 20s pushed Sherburn close.