Open day and garden party at youth hostel

Whitby Youth Hostel is throwing its doors open tomorrow to allow members of the public to see the magnificent Grade I listed mansion, which retains many original features such as the 13th Century carved oak Viking beam, 18th Century wallpaper and stunning Victorian stained glass.

The hostel, popular with families and groups, boasts superb views of Whitby harbour and the abbey.

The gardens are tended by a small team of volunteers, and include a herb garden, roses, fruit, a moorland garden and a dragon.

Local musicians will be entertaining during the afternoon from 1.40pm, both indoors and out, with musicians from Whitby Music Centre and their leaders, and the Hawsker Village Band performing.

Refreshments will be available and stalls will be selling a variety of craft goods and plants.

The event starts at 10.30am and will continue to 5pm.