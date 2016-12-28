For Auld Lang Syne, our readers, for auld lang syne

For any readers who have not yet learned the words to Auld Lang Syne, The Scarborough News presents handy lyrics for midnight on Saturday ...

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And auld lang syne (long ago)

The chorus:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

For auld lang syne,

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp! (pint cup)

And surely I’ll be mine!

And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

Chorus

We twa hae run about the braes (slopes)

And pu’d the gowans (daisies) fine;

But we’ve wander’d mony a weary foot

Sin auld lang syne.

Chorus

We twa hae paidl’d i’ the burn, (We two have paddled in the stream)

Frae mornin’ sun till dine; (from morning sun till dine)

But seas between us braid hae roar’d (broad and roared)

Sin auld lang syne.

Chorus

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere! (friend)

And gie’s a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll tak a right guid willy waught, (draught of goodwill)

For auld lang syne ...