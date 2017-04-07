Normanbys reward young Lythe artists

Lord and Lady Normanby paid a visit to youngsters at Lythe School with some book tokens they kindly donated as prizes for a competition.

This involved the children from classes one and two drawing pictures of Mulgrave Castle following a visit there.

Class three pupils at Lythe School attended a multi-skills event at Eskdale.

The winning pictures will appear on the Mulgrave Estate website.

The event was supported extremely well by the Sports Leaders.

Mother's Day assembly was combined with Red Nose Day.

ELECTION TIME

Children in class four have been holding mock elections as part of their Religious Education and Personal, Social and Health Education work this term.

The school recently combined Red Nose Day with its Mother’s Day Assembly.

All the children’s families were invited to come along and the mums/grandmas each received a posy of flowers. This was followed by tea and cream scones in class one.

School elections with Henry Cornforth as Returning Officer.

Food bank

Four members of the School Council were invited to Whitby Food Bank’s third anniversary lunch.

They gave a short presentation to the trustees, volunteers and other supporters about our involvement with them.