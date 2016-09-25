Nicol, 18, earns place at coveted arts school

Whitby dance student Nicol Bedingfield has been accepted at the London Studio Centre where she begins a Performing Arts and Dance course this month.

Nicol, 18, recently prepared artwork for her A-level exam that was showcased at the Pannett Art Gallery recently.

Forme Sleights, Eskdale and Caedmon College pupil Nicol began her dancing life at the Benson Stage Academy Whitby aged four, then under Barbara Benson-Smith MBE, who coached Nicol until the age of 12.

Nicol appeared in her first Junior Show business Christmas Show at the age of five and has performed a total of 14 shows in aid of the NSPCC.

In June, along with other pupils and teachers of the Academy, Nicol attended a ballet and jazz dance workshop by Wayne Sleep, who was impressed with the standard of dance the pupils showed.

In 2010, Nicol’s dance tuition was taken over by Julia Trillo-Howard Principal and proprietor of the Benson Stage Academy Whitby.

On achieving her teaching diplomas, Nicol assisted Miss Julia with ballet, tap, musical theatre and freestyle classes, gaining valuable teaching experience, latterly taking the street dance classes within the academy.

Miss Julia said: “Nicol has been an exemplary student, passing all her dance exams with excellent results.

“She has been a great help over the years, has excellent teaching ability and has been a total asset to the academy.

“It is gratifying to me personally as a teacher of dance to have a former pupil attain entry into the London Studio Centre for Performing Arts and we wish her every success for the future.”