New Whitby lifeboat to be named this weekend

Whitby RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat will be officially named and blessed on Saturday alongside the charity’s new relief inshore lifeboat.

In 2016, Will Healey, owner of the Warter Priory estate in east Yorkshire, nominated the RNLI as their Charity of the Year.

The estate raised enough money to fund three D class inshore lifeboats. During Saturday’s ceremony the first of these lifeboats will be named Warter Priory in recognition of their staggering fundraising efforts. The lifeboat will then officially become part of the RNLI family at Whitby.

The ceremony will take place at 2pm at the boathouse in town.

Mike Russell, Coxswain at Whitby RNLI said: "Warter Priory Estate has raised a staggering amount for our charity. The naming ceremony will provide the perfect opportunity to say ‘thank you’ not only to the Priory but to everyone who supported their amazing fundraising efforts.

"It will also give me the chance to see the whole team together before I retire in August. Such events are always really special occasions and it will be lovely to join in the celebrations that will mark our next chapter of lifesaving in the town."

Keith Stuart, RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager at Whitby, who is also retiring in August, added: "The naming ceremony will be a memorable day in our station’s history. It will be an extra special occasion for me too, as I’ll also be stepping down soon. I’m really pleased that I’ll get to see our new lifeboat officially named whilst I’m still in the role though."

Frank Croft, head keeper at Warter Priory added: "Although we are far away from the sea, we know what an important charity the RNLI is. Anyone could get caught out when visiting the coast and to know they are there is a real reassurance. We couldn’t be prouder that our name will be on the new inshore lifeboat at Whitby."