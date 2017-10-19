New jobs as EYG home improvement glazing solutions opens Scarborough showroom and Newark depot

EYG home improvement glazing solutions is creating new jobs across the North as it celebrates the rapid growth of the business including a showroom in Scarborough and a depot in Newark.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: For EYG job vacancies visit www.eyggroup.com/careers, call 01482 561101 or email d.lee@eyggroup.com.

The ever-increasing thirst of homeowners to improve their properties with stunning extensions, orangeries and conservatories is helping to expand the business which has been established more than 45 years.

EYG, which has its headquarters in Hull and began as a double glazing firm in 1970, has seen demand for its high-end products such as conservatories soar over the past few years, leading to it investing in new showrooms and job creation.

Having recently opened a new £500,000 showroom in Scarborough, employing 40 people, it is now ploughing a further £400,000 into a new installation depot in Newark, where a new domestic, trade and commercial showroom is being created, with a further 35 jobs.

It follows a 22% growth in domestic sales over the past 12 months, something managing director Nick Ward puts down to the firm’s ability to manufacture high-quality products, offer competitive prices and attractive financing options, with industry-leading products boasting 10-year warrantees.

“The market has moved in recent years and people are now much more willing to invest in improving and expanding their own homes, rather than looking to move to a bigger property with less opportunity to but their own stamp on,” he said.

“We’ve found that the key has been making our premium products – those which were once only a dream for many – affordable.

“Our size and stability as a business means we have been able to offer a really good range of finance options, alongside 10-year warranties, which have made dream home improvement projects a reality for many.

“Because of our experience, design and manufacturing skills, we are able to let people shape their projects and tailor them to exactly what they want, and when you are looking for more space, that is important.”

EYG already employs more than 300 people in seven branches

Also key to EYG’s success has been continued product development at its 65,000 sq ft factory in Hull, spotting the next trend in the home improvement market and making it available.

In recent times it has seen a big focus on replacing old conservatory roofs with modern tiled or hybrid variations, ensuring they are not cold in winter, but comfortable all year round, whilst looking stylish and modern inside and out.

Able to be retro-fitted onto almost any existing conservatory, they have helped many breathe new life into a tired space, whilst some homeowners opt for stunning large glazed roof lights to flood their homes with natural light.

“People want open, light and airy spaces these days, moving away from smaller individual rooms to large open-plan spaces which link naturally to outdoor areas in the summer,” says retail sales director John Waugh.

“It is why we are continually adding to our product range and recently launched new flat roof lights which provide a large, totally unobstructed view to the sky. Homeowners increasingly want something different and rooms with the wow factor.”

With new facilities opening, EYG has been marking the end of summer with an Autumn Sale, which currently sees offers including 55% off windows and 30% off conservatories and orangeries available, for a limited period of time.

With a turnover in excess of £24m, EYG already employs more than 300 people in seven branches across the country, with its operations run from its headquarters in Hull.

Its domestic market success has been mirrored by the commercial arm of its business, which secured its biggest ever contract with a £5.13million deal to glaze one of the UK’s biggest care homes, and a number of major contracts in London.

The firm invested £500,000 last year into new machinery which has enabled it to make its manufacturing process four times quicker, producing A-rated windows for energy – the highest possible – as standard.

Jobs are currently being advertised for new trade sales managers in both Scarborough and Newark, as well as conservatory base builders and conservatory and window fitters across North Yorkshire.