New community hub on way for Goathland

Residents’ dreams of a new community facility in Goathland are becoming reality as a steel skeleton took shape over the past fortnight.

After three years’ fundraising, local people have raised enough money to start building the £250,000 Goathland Community Hub, thanks in part to the latest contribution – a £30,000 grant from Yorventure Environmental Body Ltd, through funds generated by Yorwaste Ltd.

Recent years have seen Goathland lose its mobile library visits and the cricket pavilion become unusable.

There is no football pitch and the Goathland Plough Stots sword dancers’ 130-year-old practice room can no longer meet their needs.

Amulti-use facility is being built to provide a home for local organisations, including a volunteer library, cricket club, sports pitch and a new home to the Plough Stots. The building will also house a function room, an exhibition space and the national archives of the Sword Dance Union, reflecting Goathland’s unique dancing tradition. Volunteers have raised around £200,000 in grants, sponsorship, donations and volunteer work to enable the main structure of the building to take shape over the coming weeks.

Angela Pease of Yorventure said: “Yorventure and Yorwaste Ltd are delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative to create a community hub serving

Goathland and surrounding villages.

“The new building will provide new sporting, social and learning opportunities for all ages.”

Keith Thompson, chairman of the Goathland Community Hub & Sports Pavilion, a registered charity, said: “It’s amazing that we’ve succeeded in raising so

much. The latest contribution from Yorventure is hugely important because it means we are now able to complete the main structure before winter sets in.

“It has taken a huge amount of effort to buy the land and get this far, I can hardly believe that the building is at last taking shape.

“We still have a long way to go and need to raise £45,000 to complete the building and fit it out before it is complete.

“But, thanks to the generosity of Yorventure, we will soon have a weatherproof shell to work in, whatever the weather outside.

“We are extremely grateful to Yorventure, Interserve and other supporters such as Northern Powergrid and Wilf Noble Plant Hire and R D Attridge Builders Ltd, who have all given funding or help in kind.

“The Woodland Trust has helped by providing saplings to plant around the site and we have even received support from Shaun the Sheep creator Peter Lord of

Aardman Animations.”

Mr Thompson also praised Interserve Industrial Services for their work to prepare the site and install drainage before construction began.

Interserve recently completed the major project to divert 20km of National Grid overhead power line between Pickering and Whitby.

This will soon run underground when the current pylon route across the moors disappears next year.

The steel structure and its cladding should be complete within the next two weeks, allowing internal fitting out to begin in the autumn.