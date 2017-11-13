New chaplain to Order licensed at special service

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, visited the Order of the Holy Paraclete in Whitby to lead a service at the Chapel, in which The Rev Stephen Foster was licensed as Chaplain to the Order.

Rev Foster joins the Priory following a varied career in teaching and as a priest, latterly serving as a chaplain in the Anglican Chaplaincy of the Costa Blanca until last year.

Sister Carole, Prioress of the Order, said: “This is an exciting time of change in the Order’s life and Fr Steve is the right person to walk alongside us. He has a gift for making the Gospel message clear and relevant and has a wonderful sense of humour.

“We look forward to welcoming him into our community.”

Father Steve said: “I consider it to be a great privilege that, at the age of 70, the Sisters chose me to be their next Chaplain and to provide for their spiritual and pastoral welfare. Ruth and I look forward to being able to continue the work of the Gospel a little nearer to our home in Robin Hood’s Bay in this new phase of Ministry.”

The Order of the Holy Paraclete is an Anglican religious community for women. To meet current needs, the Sisters are building a new, smaller priory within the grounds of Sneaton Castle.

The location is of spiritual significance and the Sisters are pleased to be staying within the community to which they offer hospitality and prayer. Following the licensing of the new chaplain, the Archbishop officially cut the first sod on the site of the new priory, marking the beginning of this new phase in the history of the Order.