New Argos to open at Sainsbury’s Whitby store

A new Argos digital store is set to open inside Sainsbury’s Whitby supermarket.

It will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup, with 20,000 products also available to order online to collect in store within hours.

Rob Hainsworth, manager at Sainsbury’s Whitby store said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.”

The new store, which will open on September 27, is equipped for shopping in the digital age, with tablets that mirror the online shopping experience and staff on hand to help.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

The combination of Sainsbury’s and Argos will enable customers to shop conveniently through different online, mobile and store channels. It will also give customers more choice across different product ranges, creating the UK’s largest non-food retailer.