National award for 'selfless' Whitby PCSO who set up boxing club in spare time

A PCSO from Whitby who "epitomises everything that is good about British policing" has won national recognition.

Lynne Butler was nominated for a British Association for Women in Policing Award by Inspector Rachel Wood, who praised her colleague for a number of selfless acts.

These included setting up a boxing club in her spare time to reduce anti-social behaviour and asking if she could spend half of her working week at a local secondary school to help improve links with some of the young people with whom she was working.

Her commitment not only impressed colleagues at North Yorkshire Police, but also won the admiration of judges who named her the winner of the Community Service award.

In her nomination, Inspector Wood said: “Lynne is a PCSO whose passion, dedication and commitment to the local community she serves knows no bounds.

“In my view, Lynne would be an extremely worthy and deserving winner of an international award - she epitomises everything that is good about British policing. North Yorkshire Police is proud of her.”

Chief Constable Dave Jones added: “We are thrilled that Lynne’s work has been recognised in this way.

"We know that we have some fantastic colleagues who go above and beyond to support our communities in North Yorkshire but it's extra special when it is recognised nationally.

"Congratulations and thank you Lynne, you should be very proud of yourself.”

Lynne has been a PCSO with the force for 10 years, having previously worked in a pet shop.