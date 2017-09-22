Music Centre set to restart

Music students from Whitby and the surrounding area will be meeting after the summer break at Caedmon College, Scoresby site, tomorrow.

The centre plays an important role in developing the musical skills of the youngsters of the town and many have gone on to work professionally as performers or teachers.

The centre offers a range of ensembles to suit a wide range of ability and experience. There are groups for woodwind, brass and string instruments. There is a choir as well.

All the ensembles have opportunities throughout the year to perform in concerts and festivals round the region, including the bandstand and the Whitby Pavilion.

The centre is staffed by experienced local teachers. Gill Edwards carefully tutors WOW (the band for beginners) and the Whitby Area Concert Band for wind players up to about grade three. Sue Rowland conducts the choir and then teaches the string group, which is an all-age group, including musicians from about grade one to grade five and above. Bob Butterfield trains the senior brass and woodwind groups, many of whom started at the centre as beginners and have progressed to grade eight.

Mr Butterfield said: “The Music Centre welcomes instrumental players and singers of any age and any level.

“We have groups for instrumental musicians who currently can only play three or four notes right up to groups for players at professional level – with everything in between.”

Email Bob.Butterfield@northyorks.gov.uk or Ralph Alder on Ralph.Alder@northyorks.gov.uk to find out more.