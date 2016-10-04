MP backs farm pledge

Whitby MP Robert Goodwill was one of eight local MPs who have pledged to support Yorkshire farmers.

All the MPs signed the NFU’s post-Brexit pledge to get behind British food production when farmers visited Westminster for Back British Farming Day.

North Yorkshire farmers met other members of the sector outside the Houses of Parliament to highlight the contribution farming makes to the nation.

The sector is estimated to add around £108 billion to the economy and employs one in eight of the national workforce.

More than 100 MPs and Lords attended the event, among them eight representing Yorkshire: Greg Knight, Jason McCartney, Julian Sturdy, Kevin Hollinrake, Nigel Adams, Rachael Maskell, Graham Stewart and Mr Goodwill.

Many more MPs wore specially made wheat and wool lapel pins produced specifically for the day.

NFU national dairy board member Paul Tompkins said: “It was great to meet so many of our MPs in Westminster and follow up the work we do with them in their constituencies. For example, it is only a couple of weeks since the NFU met Shadow Defra Secretary of State Rachael Maskell on farm in Yorkshire so it was great to see her again – this time in her place of work.

“The day was a huge success and it was very rewarding to win the support of so many of our local MPs, while also talking to passing members the public, showcasing the quality British food we produce.”