Mother and son raise £1,000 in coast to coast

A mother and son have just completed The Coast to Coast Walk from Lytham St Anne’s to Whitby in aid of The Ear Foundation, a UK charity which offers help and assistance to the hard of hearing.

Andy Hopewell and his mum Valerie took just 10 days to make the journey from Lancashire to the Yorkshire coast.

Andy said: “We basically followed Wainwright’s Coast to Coast track, but deviated slightly to make the walk more personal to ourselves and family.

“Our aim was to make as much money as possible for the foundation who have given amazing help and support to my eldest son Jacob, who was born profoundly deaf in 2003.”

The emotional, very tired pair arrived at Clara’s Cafe on Whitby West Cliff just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

The pair said that Chris, the owner at Clara’s, had been very supportive of them by offering help and sponsorship for the 10-day marathon.

The walk had been difficult at times and Andy said: “There were times we thought we wouldn’t make it.

“My feet were so badly blistered I was in agony at times, but I had to continue, there was no option to quit really.

“Plus I didn’t know how to refund all those amazing donations on the just giving website,” he joked. The walk has so far raised more than £1,000.