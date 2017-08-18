More inspired art on cards as sales soar

The five-week Art to Go exhibition at the Inspired by gallery, Danby, is proving to be very successful with more than 1,000 miniature pieces of art created on postcards.

A wide range of artists answered the gallery’s call to create up to 10 original pieces for the exhibition.

More than 120 of the postcards have sold and the gallery is re-stocking with further pieces. The exhibition runs until Monday 4 September.

Each postcard is being sold for £25 and the work is displayed unsigned, with the artist’s name only revealed after a piece has been purchased.

Sally Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by gallery said: “The response has been fantastic, both from the artists who have risen to the challenge of creating beautiful pieces in miniature, and among visitors who really like the idea of owning a small piece of original art, purchased at a distinctly affordable price.”