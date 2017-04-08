Moorsbus to run on twice as many days

The popular Moorsbus network of leisure bus services to and across the North York Moors National Park is to restart earlier this spring.

Moorsbus will also run on twice as many days compared with last year, taking locals and visitors to the heart of the beautiful countryside every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from the beginning of May to the end of September.

Bill Breakell of Moorsbus said: “This is great news for those who enjoy visiting the North York Moors or who live here – especially anyone without access to a car –and it will also help both the environment and the local economy.”

New routes will be introduced in response to passenger requests. These will include the return of buses to Dalby Forest and through Rosedale, including an early morning service ideal for walkers.

“All this growth has been made possible through a mix of small donations from passengers, together with funding from parish and town councils, specific grants from other bodies and – of course – fares,” added Mr Breakell.

The services are put together by volunteers from the Community Interest Company whichaims to improve access to and through the North York Moors for both local people and visitors.

It charters buses from a number of quality bus operators in the region to provide a network of services linking surrounding towns and cities with the National Park.

Mr Breakell said: “Although Moorsbus has grown this year, we are intent on a cautious approach, with incremental improvements to respond to users. We want residents and visitors to see this as a long-term way of helping the area socially, economically and environmentally.”

Services start on May 1.