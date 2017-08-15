Missing girls found after major search operation

A major search was launched on Monday evening after four young girls were reported missing on the foreshore near Staithes.

The girls, two aged 12 and two aged 5, all from Staithes, had been playing on the beach in the early afternoon but after they failed to return home and it was thought they had gone walking on the tidal shoreline below the cliffs, their parents raised the alarm.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI promptly launched at 6.15 pm and began scouring the coastline north of Staithes. HM Coastguard teams and police joined the search but it was called off after the news came that the girls had safely reached Port Mulgrave one and a half miles east of Staithes.