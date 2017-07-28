Mind-boggling sea creatures to pop up!

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is urging all to explore The Sea and Me as the UK’s marine life is celebrated from tomorrow to Sunday August 13 for National Marine Week.

The wildlife charity will be going wild about rockpools as it teams up with YHA Boggle Hole to offer families an insight into the marine life found off our shores.

From Seashore Safaris and coastal walks to searching the strandline for hidden treasures, special activities will be held out of Boggle Hole several times a week during National Marine Week and throughout the summer holidays.

A pop-up visitor interpretation centre held out of YHA Boggle Hole’s boatshed and manned by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas team will inform and inspire people about Yorkshire’s marine environment. The new summer centre will give visitors the chance to get hands on with weird and wonderful touch displays, microscopes and marine-inspired arts and crafts.

Ana Cowie, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s ‘Wild About Rockpools’ Assistant said: “It’s one of the best areas around for young people to enjoy their first encounter with different marine species and will bring back fantastic childhood memories for adults.”

Visit www.ywt.org.uk/whats-on to find out more.