Mental health charity in appeal for volunteers

A mental health charity is recruiting more volunteers in Whitby and district to join its ranks as it currently has a waiting list of local people in need of support.

Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind (SWR Mind) helps 1,000 local people every year with a range of mental health problems who are isolated and often have nowhere else to turn.

The charity is looking for reliable, supportive and understanding volunteers to support people in the community through its Side by Side project in the Whitby area.

Volunteers in Whitby who give social, emotional and practical support as well as providing information and advocacy so people can lead fuller and more active lives.

Natalie Miles, volunteer co-ordinator for SWR Mind, said the charity is keen to hear from anyone who would like to share an interest to make a difference to someone’s life.

She said: “We have service users in the area who have varied interests such as modern railways, places of historical interest, yoga, arts and crafts, cooking, dogs and football.

“For just a couple of hours a week you could help someone feel less isolated and boost their self-esteem.

Volunteers do not need any previous experience as SWR Mind offers full training, out of pocket expenses,group support and development sessions. It can also give employment or educational references.

Volunteer training sessions will be help in January.

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering with Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind can call volunteer co-ordinator Natalie Miles on (01723) 356562 for a chat or email her at natalie.miles@swrmind.org.uk

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind is a registered charity providing support to adults with mental health problems in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale since 1962. Its flagship service Side by Side provides tailored, one to one support with a staff member, volunteer or both, on a short, medium or long- term basis.

The service is built around addressing clients’ needs and aspirations to tackle the issues in their lives that are causing mental ill health.

SWR Mind can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SWRMind1, follow them on Twitter @swrmind1 or visit www.swrmind.org.uk