Meet the new Miss Regatta!

Paris Mai Whisson is the new Miss Regatta 2017!

The 19-year-old beautician and hairdresser is Whitby born and bred and says it will be a “great honour” to represent her home town.

Paris is pictured with Keith Gowland, Immediate Past Commodore at Whitby Yacht Club. Picture: Sam Jones.

She said: “I have always loved Regatta, it brings everyone out in the community that you haven’t seen for years. I’m really excited, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity! I have always seen Miss Regatta going past, and I like a challenge.”

Paris added: “I’m very happy, I feel very lucky. My mum was crying on the phone when I told her I’d been chosen. It’s something I have always wanted to do and I'm looking forward to seeing all the locals. I like to see the children's faces - I want to get people excited for Regatta again.

"I have always looked at Regatta as more than just a time to get drunk," she joked.

Paris, who works at Kristy's Hair and Beauty Salon, attended three Whitby schools growing up: East Whitby, Eskdale and Whitby Community College and said her favourite part of the fun is the rowing, where she enjoys cheering many of her friends on.

As a beautician, Paris said her interests lie in the "glamorous" side of life, while she is also passionate about helping and meeting people.

Some of the exciting things planned for this year's Regatta include a spectacular fireworks display, rowing races, a 4k fun run, the greasy pole competition and a classic car rally.

For the latest on the events planned visit: www.whitbyregatta.co.uk

It will take place this year on August 18, 19, 20 and 21.